Call made to support MP

I WRITE to congratulate Wesley Raminai for winning the Kagua-Erave open seat. In doing so, he beat two-term MP James Lagea, of Aiya LLG.

Raminai is from Kagua LLG. The other LLGs are Erave and Kuare.

I would like to make the following comments:

Firstly, it was the wish of the people to have Lagea voted out because they believed he was not doing a good job. Raminai, however, has started delivering for the people.

This may not be good for Lagea and his supporters but the results have spoken and we ought to move on and support Raminai.

Secondly, Raminai has done better at the national stage. He has been appointed Vice-Minister for Sports and Apec and this appointment places him closer to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

We should be happy about that.

I wish to thank O’Neill for recognising the people of Kagua-Erave through Raminai. Thank you Mr Prime Minister.

Thirdly, Raminai is a first-time member. He is neither a recycled nor a failed politician. He is a successful businessman in his own right.

He is a young man, too, and new to the mechanics of politics, which means that we ought not to put him under undue pressure.

We should understand that he has national duties to perform as a state minister.

Yapi Akore

Kundiawa, S/P

