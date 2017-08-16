Call made for training centres to provide clear pathways

THERE is no clearly defined pathway for the type of skills to be provided by polytechnic institutions and technical vocational training centres in the country, an educationist says.

And he has blamed red tape in Waigani for failing to provide that clear guideline for skills needed in the country’s future workforce.

Principal of the National Polytechnic Institute of PNG (NPIPNG) Graham Bidang said that a lot more was needed to be done by defining actual needs in subject content, resources and facilities for his college in Lae, for instance.

The situation is the same in polytechnic institutions, technical colleges, vocational centres and community colleges, he said.

Bidang made this critical observation during the week-long TVET principals, directors and governing council chairpersons’ consultative forum in Lae on Monday.

Currently, the country has one national polytechnic institution in Lae, 11 technical colleges, 133 vocational centres and 11 community colleges.

