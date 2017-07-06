Call made for more training in fish farming industry

Fish farmers in the Bulolo and Huon Gulf district of Morobe have suggested that the government provide and extend fish farming training to other districts so that it helps improve people’s lives.

Farmer representative David Samuel said the current fish farming project was funded by the Hidden Valley Joint Venture (HVJV) in partnership with Morobe Fisheries Management Authority (MFMA) through a public-private partnership since 2010.

Samuel said about 94 locals in the Mumeng local level government area were recruited and trained to build and manage ponds and produce fish feed from local products.

“Participants came from Pelengkoa, Patep, Timini, Zenag, Kumalu, Baiyune, Kapin, Mafanzo,

Biawen, Apele and Manki villages,” he said.

Samuel told The National that the interest to look after fish in constructed ponds continued to grow as more people learnt about its potential to provide an income and source of protein for their families.

“We care about other locals who are very good at fishing and we want them to benefit too from this project,” he said.

“We are fortunate that we have access to this training but it would be nice to have this project extended because it’s not only us that need such training. There are others out there who are very skilled,” Samuel said

Pelengkoa community leader Yalemu Dangu thanked HVJV for funding the project and MFMA for conducting the training.

