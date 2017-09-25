Call made to upgrade science laboratories

THE Government should look into upgrading and maintaining science laboratories in schools, an education official says.

Senior policy officer Henry Vuia made these comments at a science fair held at Kopkop College in Port Moresby last Friday.

He said primary and secondary schools around the country should receive special attention from the Government.

“It was very interesting to have watched students not only from grade 12 but also from grade seven coming up with creative innovations. These are things that we can do in Papua New Guinea.

“Obviously, we start with basic things or ideas that can gradually develop to bigger things. Therefore Papua New Guinea should focus on building students from a lower level, as it is the foundation,” Vuia said.

He said PNG cannot continue to look outside for expertise when there are local people who can do the job.

“The only thing we can do is provide them with the resources they need to develop their ideas and experiments and have them advanced,” Vuia said.

