Call for maximum penalties for rape

RAPES and sexual abuse cases are so prevalent in court these days that a lawyer is questioning the safety of women and girls in public places as well as in their own homes.

State lawyer at the Lae National Court Mercy Tamate called for maximum penalties against offenders who breached their trust and abused their positions to commit such crimes.

Tamate said in many cases, serious breach of trust and abuse of position were involved when such crimes were committed.

“This is total violation to the freedom of movement and association for women and girls in the society and maximum penalty given must serve as lesson to others who might be trying to commit such crime,” Tamate said.

Two judges recently highlighted the increasing number of rapes of young children in Port Moresby recently, both saying that in a lot of cases a senior member of the family or a relative was involved.

Tamate spoke strongly after Lae National Court found Samson Ambe, of Angie village in Wapenamanda, Southern Highlands, guilty of one count of rape.

Court documents presented in court stated that Ambe committed the crime while on duty as a security guard at Angau General Hospital in Lae during the early hours of March 2 last year.

The court heard that the victim, after using the toilet, was chewing betel nuts and was told by Ambe to pay a fine of K50.

After learning that the victim had no money, Ambe forcefully raped her.

Meanwhile, Damien Mading, of Busu Two village, Lae and Augustine Tikot, of Vunakukuluku village, Rabaul, East New Britain also confessed to separate rape charges before Justice Panuel Mogish.

All three defendants pleaded guilty to their rape charges and a decision on sentencing will be handed down tomorrow.

