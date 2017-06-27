Call to nominate female heroes

Women who do extraordinary things but are not acknowledged have a chance to win a Pride of Papua New Guinea Award for Women if nominated, Governor-General Bob Dadae says.

Dadae, who is the patron of the City Pharmacy Ltd-sponsored annual awards recognising women’s achievements, told The National that the awards would make known silent heroes who helped support the lives of others and contributed positively to the growth of this nation.

“Medal categories and the criteria for nominations will be based on bravery and courage, care and compassion, young PNG, community spirit, educational role model, and women that contribute to promoting a healthy sustainable environment.”

CPL said this award was only for average citizens who were determined in producing healthy and better services.

Nominations would be judged on the actions and effective positive contributions in the past 12 months.

CPL said groups of women could also be nominated for the community spirit or environment categories.

“If a group wins the category, only one medal would be awarded to the group and each member would receive a certificate,” the company said.

A woman can be recommended for more than one category but would only be given one award, if successful.

Detailed information and entry forms are available in the City Pharmacy outlets, Stop N Shop, Hardware Haus and Paradise Cinemas. Nominations are now open and will close on the Aug 31.

