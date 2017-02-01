Call on govt to set aside disaster funding

THE chairman of the largest public motor vehicle (PMV) association in Morobe on Saturday called on the Government to set aside “additional funding” for roads and bridges during natural disasters.

Klinki PMV Association (KPMVA) chairman Dan Nali said the Government should take a proactive approach in ensuring all roads and bridges in the country are kept in good condition and not just respond during emergencies.

Nali, who had more than 200 vehicles registered under his association, made this call after many of its members had lost their revenue when the Wau-Bulolo Highway was cut off after floodwaters washed out a section of the highway at the Warabung Bridge on Jan 21.

Most parts of the 130km Wau-Bulolo Highway from Markham Bridge to Wau town had deteriorated over the years due to neglect by successive governments.

“I thank the Works Minister for announcing in Parliament last week a funding of K20 million over the next three years for the Wau-Bulolo Highway,” Nali said.

“It is a national highway and has contributed a lot to the national purse through mining, agricultural and business activities taking place in the area.”

Like this: Like Loading...