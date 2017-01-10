Call-out operation launched

By GYNNIE KERO

THE call-out security operation was launched in Tari town, Hela, yesterday with a final appeal to locals to hand in any illegal firearms in their possession to the security forces.

During the amnesty period up to Feb 28, people in possession of illegal firearms will not be charged if they hand them over to security personnel on operation. But after Feb 28, those caught with illegal firearms will be arrested and charged.

The call-out has three phase. First is the call-out security operation where police officers and soldiers will be conducting special operations during the amnesty period. Other agencies will also be contributing in other essential services.

The second phase will be the regulatory reform of the Firearms Act that will proceed after February 28.

Any person in possession of illegal firearms will be arrested, charged and locked up.

The third phase is the restoring of normal governance systems which will help Hela address security, and law and order issues including the security of the LNG project.

A Government spokesman said Hela was a new province which challenging law and order problems “propagated by the proliferation of illegal firearms, tribal fights, landowner and other provincial issues”.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said the Government would consult with ExxonMobil and Oil Search Limited to provide logistical support to supplement the security operation. Oil Search, which has a 29 per cent stake in the PNG LNG project, said it was facilitating logistical assistance to ensure the continued security and safety of the people as well as its project areas.

A company spokesperson said: “Oil Search operations have not been impacted by the reported tribal fighting and are continuing as normal.’’

Like this: Like Loading...