Call-out underway

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says the allocation of K11 million for the call-out operation in Hela is necessary because of the importance of maintaining law and order in that province.

Three chartered flights carrying 120 police officer and soldiers arrived yesterday afternoon in Mt Hagen. They will travel to Tari by road today to be part of the 300-strong contingent.

Lupari, who farewelled them at Jackson airport in Port Moresby yesterday, is expected to be in Tari today for the launching of the Government-sanctioned operation.

He said the call-out was based on an assessment by the police commissioner which identified Hela as “high risk” because of the presence of unlicenced guns.

“It presented a high-level and real threat to the law and order situation in the province and a threat to the PNG LNG project, including the lives of people who work in different project sites in the province,” he said.

“The PNG LNG project is major contributor to our economy. If the project is affected, say if disgruntled landowners with high-powered firearms shut it down, it will seriously damage the country in terms of employment, revenue and our reputation internationally.

“We should know that costs of any shutdown and damage to the PNG LNG facilities is borne directly by the country.

“It is not the operator, shareholders. It is PNG that pays for it.”

He said this was in accordance with the PNG LNG Project agreement.

He said it was easy for some people, including political leaders, to criticise the allocation of the K11m.

“These people don’t understand there is a lot at stake – innocent lives, mothers and children’s health and education, and the country’s economy,” he said.

He said Oil Search was providing support with accommodation, fuel, transportation and food.

The Hela provincial government is also supporting in terms of accommodation.

“Some funds (from the K11m) have been released and it will last for 30 days,” he said.

“We will review the operation and we will see whether to scale it down or add more men and women to the capacity on the ground. As soon as the guns are surrendered in Tari, they will be burnt on the spot in front of the people.”

He said the general law and order in the province had declined dramatically in the past 12 months.

There had been continuous tribal fights in the province, involving the use of high-powered guns.

Like this: Like Loading...