Call for parents, teachers to take ownership of school’s vision

PARENTS and teachers must take ownership of a school’s vision, according to Sevese Morea Primary School board chairperson Alice Dihm.

She told parents who attended a ground-breaking ceremony for the school that the vision was not only to upgrade the infrastructure but also to raise the quality of education, the performance of teachers and other support services at the school.

“We want our school to be the breeding ground for future leaders in Papua New Guinea, whether in politics, science and technology, business, medicine or other professions,” she said.

Dihm said the school used to be regarded as the leading school in the National Capital District but its standards had dropped.

She thanked Moresby-South MP Justin Tkatchenko and Governor Powes Parkop for supporting the rebuilding of the school to improve its learning standard.

