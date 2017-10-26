Call to partner with churches

CHURCHES in PNG act as civil society and improve their contribution to health, education and social service delivery in the country, says a pastor.

Christian Union Mission Church (CUM) Pastor Mathew Jack from Mendi, Southern Highlands said the national, provincial and local level government should look at partnering with churches, support churches with infrastructures as churches, especially in the rural areas played a vital role in the development of this nation.

Jack said his church building was made from bush materials and was more than 14 years old and could collapse any time.

He said he received 48 roofing iron sheets, nails and other building materials from CUM Church members and he was ready to build a permanent church.

“But that would be not enough, the church needs help and it is of importance if the government, non-governmental organisations and stakeholders work together to support churches as churches are important in shaping and grooming youths for the future,” he said.

“Churches have a history of providing services in the rural areas and that made it easier for government to step in and working in partnership is important.”

Jack said only seven mainline churches were benefitting from the churches partnership programme funded by the Australian government based on their contribution to development and stability in PNG.

He said other churches have also contributed to the development of this nation and the government’s plan to work more closely with the churches in providing services to the people must include them also.

The CUM Church, formed in 1964 by Churches of Christ in Christian Union missionaries, currently has 120 congregations and about 90 national pastors in seven districts and three areas.

While some churches have permanent buildings, other congregations still meet in grass huts or under trees.

The church operates its own health ministry which includes five health centers in Southern Highlands. The church also sponsors several community schools in remote locations.

Jack is now appealing to the provincial and local level governments and stakeholders help him build a permanent structure for his congregation.

He can be contacted on 7147 3767.

