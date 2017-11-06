Call to pay elementry school teachers

MANY hard-working elementary school teachers have yet to be paid since the elementary education concept was introduced.

Many of us are teaching in remote parts of PNG where road and communication links with provincial and district headquarters are very difficult.

Follow-ups are only done during term breaks. The most-obvious answer we get is “we are still following up with the headquarters in Waigani”.

All required documents have been submitted and due processes followed.

I fail to understand what and where the delay is.

If the education minister and education secretary really care about future of our students and PNG as a whole, please fix our pay issue.

This is an ongoing issue and it is really affecting our performance as teachers and students’ learning.

Hillary Kambangondong

Concerned Teacher

