Call to pay teachers leave fares

PAPUA New Guinea Teachers Association general secretary Ugwalubu Mowana says leave entitlements are a legal requirement and teachers who are due for leave must be paid by provincial administrations.

He made this call following complaints from teachers teaching in their home provinces not receiving leave fares to travel to their districts.

“It’s a legal requirement so I would like to ask all the provinces to pay teachers who are due for leave.

“The teacher teaching in his own province is entitled to the leave fares to his district,” he said

He said under the Teaching Service Act after serving for two years, teachers are entitled for leave fares.

“Provinces must not give excuses and they must not give new rules, there are not new rules, Teaching Service Act is very explicit and this is their right, give it to them.

“I call on the provinces to pay their teachers leave entitlements, full stop. This is for their legal entitlements,” Mowana said.

“The matter is a delegated function to the provinces so we are basically saying that provinces and their teachers must understand how to exercise administration of leave fares.

“The administration and provinces cannot deny the teachers their legal entitlements.

“The teachers teaching in their provinces, whether East Sepik or Milne Bay, Gulf or Morobe, they are entitled to the leave fares to move from whatever district they are teaching to their holiday districts, that’s the law.

“If Gulf is making a new law then they have to explain why they should not pay the teachers who should go to Kikori or why those teachers in Kerema cannot come to Malalaua and those teaching in Malalau cannot go to Kikori.”

