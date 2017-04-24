Call for peaceful campaigning

POLICE in Western Highlands is appealing to candidates and their supporters to conduct their campaigns in an orderly and peaceful manner.

Police commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari said the playing of loud music in public places was banned because it disturbed the peace.

He said time had changed and the aggressive style of campaigning by candidates and their supporters must also change.

He said the limited preferential voting system was good because it allowed candidates to share first, second and third preference votes.

Lakari said candidates and their supporters must respect the rights of the people.

“I want to appeal to the candidates not to force people or threaten them who to vote for. Let them decide for themselves,” he said.

He urged candidates to explain to the people about their policies and plans.

“I also appeal to the people to stop going around demanding money and other materials from candidates.”

Lakari said by receiving bribery from candidates, they had already compromised their democratic rights.

“I want to appeal to the people not to sell their democratic rights cheaply,” he said.

