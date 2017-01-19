Call on police to investigate issues affecting women

A WOMEN’s body in Madang has challenged police to investigate various matters affecting women and families.

The provincial women’s council is part of the family and sexual violence action committee in the province.

Its president Mary Kamang condemned the death of a man killed inside his home in Newtown on Christmas saying attacking a family inside their home and killing a member was uncalled for.

“Police know the suspects but have not arrested them,” Kamang said.

A police source said yesterday investigations were continuing.

Kamang also condemned the attack on the wife of man killed at Biwat settlement near Madang airport on Thursday.

Kamang claimed that a group of policemen had assaulted the wife.

“That woman is still mourning the loss of her husband and a sick policeman went and assaulted her and destroyed her house,” she said.

Kamang said police must perform better.

“Police investigation should be fast tracked and arrests made to give peace to the relatives of the victims.

“In Madang, investigations are really slow and at most times murderers, rapists and all the iron men and women go free. Police must put stop this,” Kamang said.

