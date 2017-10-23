Call to probe NHC office

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A HOME owner in Lae has called on relevant authorities to send in fraud squad officers to investigate the operations of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) in Lae.

Jacob Oge made the call last week after a court had struck out a case against him by another person over his property.

Oge, from Ialibu in Southern Highlands, had brought the property at Salamanda (Section, 91, Lot 13) in 2014 from a Kaupa Aiwa, the original property owner, and developed the place only to find out that the same property was sold to a Moses Yomo by NHC officers in Lae for K150,000.

NHC had taken Oge to court in April disputing his ownership of the property but the case was struck out last month after the government entity failed to provide convincing evidence to dispute Oge’s ownership of the property.

The NHC had issued a second title to the new buyer (Yomo) who again took Oge to court last week.

Morobe senior magistrate Pious Tapil who heard the case last Wednesday had to strike it out the second time saying that the second title issued to Yomo was questionable.

A relieved Oge said after the hearing that he was happy that justice has been done.

“I bought this property for K150,000 and have used another K265,000 to develop it,” Oge said.

“I have also paid another K10,000 in cash to the NHC Lae office as administration fee but yet I was taken to court on two different occasions.”

