Call to promote programmes

By OGIA MIAMEL

A HEAD teacher says programmes such as Buk Bilong Pikinini can improve the education standard and reduce the illiteracy rates in PNG.

Kulanda Primary School head Gabriel Meria told The National BBP programme taught children to read and write at young age and this could be one way of lifting the education standard in the country.

Meria said BBP has 17 libraries so far in the country and more school must seek their assistance it setting a library or donate books to existing libraries as well as train teachers to be BBP educators.

“Elementary teachers must be ready to get this students coming direct from BBP because the children have begun early education already before elementary so teachers in elementary must pull their shocks up and teach the children the standards the BBP have taught them,” he said.

He said the early education the programme have done to children has placed them on the right path hence the consistency must be maintained by teachers in primary and high school.

“I see that such coordination will make the standard of our education to flow well, I also see this as a way to lift the education standard and decrease the illiteracy rate in the country,” Meria said.

“From my experience I see this as one way to but there are some hindrance such as children leaving school and not completing the early education, tribal fighting is also another problem, father and mother neglect their children, such situations make children to leave school half way through.

“Illiteracy rates still remains it is a big issue, where the country has to tackle and I believe the Government has to come up with some kind of plan to tackle this illiteracy

rates especially for small children so we begin children early and have less illiterate population in the future.”

