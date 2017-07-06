Call to provide financial update

NATIONAL Party leader Kerenga Kua has called on the Government to provide an immediate update on the financial status of the country’s missions overseas.

He said he was sad embassy staff in the United States had been locked out over rental arrears.

“Hosting regional and global events has given us some recognition, but at the cost of so many other high-priority areas like health and education,” he claimed. He urged Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari to explain.

Kua said the Government had also failed to pay its United Nations fees, and later tried to give the excuse that it was an administrative hitch.

“High commission and embassy staff in Singapore, Beijing and Washington have had to go through long periods without pay.

“The situation became so bad that a particular embassy had to pull their children out of school and college.”

Kua said that for the past two years, appeal letters to the foreign affairs minister and secretary had gone unanswered.

“We have raised the issue of our foreign missions before, and clearly there continues to be a lack of priority placed on the work of the public servants that we send abroad to represent our interest.”

