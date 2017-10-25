Call for public servants to resume work in SHP

THE Southern Highlands administration yesterday urged all public servants to return to work immediately.

The Agiru Centre administration building has been left vacant and properties were destroyed during in the civil unrest during the national election.

Public servants have fled Mendi town and yesterday an urgent call was made for them to return to work so people would not continue to be deprived of basic and vital services.

Deputy provincial administrators Henry Hapen and Kenneth Kelei met with four other senior provincial department advisers and told The National that what happened was out of frustration and it was now a police matter.

“About 90 per cent of the doctors at Mendi Hospital are from other provinces and overseas and they have returned last weekend while 90 per cent of the public servants at the administration are from Southern Highlands and we need to get back to work,” he said.

“Yes, everyone has been affected and the most affected are the poor elderly people, mothers, school children and others so we cannot keep ignoring the right of people to accessing services.”

Hapen said the administration would not investigate what had happened in the past restore to services.

“We cannot guarantee your (public servants) safety. As Papua New Guineans, anything can happen, but we have to work with good faith in the name of service delivery. We are servants of the public and answerable to the people of the province,” he said.

Kelei said the civil unrest was only in Mendi town and there was no excuse for the public servants in other districts not to be at work.

Like this: Like Loading...