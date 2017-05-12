Call to put family wellbeing first

A WOMAN leader in the Highlands region is urging people to put the wellbeing of their families before the national election.

Women In Politics regional president Dere Cecillia said people must not waste their time on politics and at campaign houses in the night.

She said from past experiences, people usually faced hunger following elections.

Cecillia said many people complained of hunger because they did not have time to make new gardens during the election period.

She said whatever they produced in their gardens was used up in campaign houses to feed others.

She said in some instances people spent sleepless nights at campaign houses and were usually too tired to work their gardens.

“Your life and your family’s lives are very important. You must maintain your old kaukau gardens or make new ones to sustain your living after the election,” she said.

Cecillia said it was not a good idea to spend whole nights singing, drinking free coffee and tea at campaign houses and sleeping whole day instead of working in gardens.

“Many people and families are affected after the election and I am urging them to make many new gardens and not get too involved in politics,” she said.

“This is not something new I’m talking from experience from past elections.”

She also urged students not to waste their time at campaign houses in the night.

