Call to put up speed-limit signs to reduce accidents

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE mayor of Lae Koim Trilu Leahy has called on the Morobe Land Transport Board to put up speed- limit signs in the city to reduce road accidents.

Leahy said these important sign posts were missing on the streets of Lae at the moment.

He raised this concern yesterday following a fatal accident in the city on Tuesday morning along Salamanda Drive where a man was killed and another seriously injured.

The mayor said some drivers were not following traffic rules and were speeding within the city precincts causing accidents.

“I call on the MLTB to use its powers to make a law that will require drivers to drive within certain limits in the city,” Leahy said.

“Speed-limit signs should be put up in places like Boundary Road, Kamkumung-Eriku, Salamanda, Huon Road, Markham Road, Back Road and Speed Way.

“We have had enough road accidents in the city due to careless driving.

“Some drivers are driving between 80-100km per hour on city roads and this is dangerous,” he said.

Leahy further called on the Morobe traffic registry not to issue driving licences to people “under the table” but to test all drivers before issuing them licences.

Leahy said traffic police must crack down on drink-driving and un-roadworthy vehicles.

“Tougher penalties must be given to careless drivers,” Leahy said.

“They should be fined K1000 and higher or given a longer prison term if found guilty.

“They must also replace or pay for any damages they have caused to government infrastructure like power poles, side rails or notice boards.”

Leahy said tougher actions needed to be taken before more lives were lost due to careless driving.

