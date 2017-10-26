Call to release funds for health

EAST Sepik Governor Allan Bird has called on the Government to release the health functional grants for the province.

He said only K1.4 million out of the K11 million allocated as health functional grants for the province had been received.

Bird said the provincial health authority needed funds to function. He said East Sepik had TB cases which needed to be treated, and the province also needed more health workers. It only has 500 at present.

“I got a report from the provincial treasurer that K1.4 million had reached East Sepik and its now the 10th month.

We still have K9.7 milllion outstanding from Government,” he said.

Health Minister Sir Puka Temu said he would take the concern to Cabinet.

