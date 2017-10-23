Call to respect and support police officers

Our parents and grandparents rarely disrespected the authority of law.

Disrespect for law-enforcement authorities has become common in our society nowadays.

Why do we bash and disrespect police as they risk their lives every day to serve and protect our communities?

We think no rule applies to us and we are entitled to everything.

People hate law-enforcement authorities.

This mentality needs to change.

We all have heard about police brutality everywhere in Papua New Guinea.

We rarely hear of police officers killed in the line of duty while trying to protect people they don’t even know.

Of course, there are some police officers who wrongfully injure or kill people, but that does not mean they are all unethical and cruel.

In fact, most officers have the mindset of helping citizens in the best way possible.

In the recent election, several officers were killed in the line of duty.

How we going to repay them?

We need to trust, appreciate and respect police officers.

They need our support as much as we need theirs.

We call them whenever there is an emergency happens and they are always there to help.

Give them the support they need.

We need to make a change by respecting police officers.

Nick Ekari

Madang

