Call to respect visiting tourists

EAST New Britain tourism authority chief executive officer Gard Renson has urged young people to respect tourists travelling alone to visit the province this year.

He made this call yesterday in Kokopo following a recent alleged robbery involving a tourist.

Renson said it was alleged that a tourist who had flown into the province recently was robbed by some locals after he was picked up from Tokua airport.

But Renson said the report was yet to be verified by the police and other stakeholders in the industry.

It was alleged that the suspects had robbed K20,000 worth of equipment from the tourist.

Renson said it was important for youths in the province to know and understand that the tourism industry was for them.

“Tourism is an industry with no boundaries,” he said.

“It is an industry that will be around for as long as there are people on earth.

“It is a globally lucrative industry that must be nurtured accordingly. Tourism is an industry that brings money into the province and the country.

“It requires understanding and support from the young people to prosper. They need to know that what they do now will affect them in the future.

“Tourism is an industry that truly belongs to the village people, majority of which are young.”

Renson said young people in the province should appreciate that ENB was the tourism capital of the country and take care of the industry.

“Robbing just one tourist does not mean it is all fine,” he said.

“It sends out a wrong message to the world.

“The youth have potential to benefit from this industry.

“They must work hard to improve the way they see life and think.

“This industry belongs to them.”

