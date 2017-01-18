Call for safety on Highlands Highway

THE owner of a trucking company has called on the Government to be conscious about the safety of trucks using the Highland Highway.

Baipalan Kanaro who owns vehicles transporting cargo along the highway said trucking companies had been spending a lot of money as security fees to allow the safe passage of their trucks.

“When a section of the highway collapses or when there is a road block, we pay hefty fees to allow our trucks to pass through,” he said.

“Sometimes we pay for the police to escort us through road blocks. Other times we pay locals to guard our trucks from being looted. That is an ongoing problem.”

He claimed that other trucking companies faced the same problem but the owners could not speak out for fear of being attacked along the highway.

Kanaro suggests that the Government should recruit retired soldiers to work as police reservists and provide security along the highway.

“Trucking companies are willing to assist the government with funds and logistics like vehicle and fuel because they have been victims of road blocks over the years. If they employ retrenched soldiers, then we are on stand-by to assist,” he said.

“Opportunists along the highway steal fuel and loot our trucks and then charge us unnecessary fees and that is uncalled for.”

Like this: Like Loading...