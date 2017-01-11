Call to set up new oil palm board

OIL PALM growers want a regulatory authority to replace the Oil Palm Industry Corporation (Opic).

The Oil Palm Growers Association chairman Ailan Kamale said the industry had been without a regulatory authority for the past 40 years.

“Some of the regulatory functions like marketing, pricing, research and development are controlled by foreign investors. The growers want Opic to be replaced by a regulatory body,” Kamale said in a statement.

He said growers paid K4 per tonne to Opic for extension services while milling companies paid a counterpart levy of K4 a tonne.

“However, the money was never enough for Opic to mobilise its logistics to provide the extension services to the growers,” Kamale said.

He said the extension services had deteriorated since 1992.

Kamale said before the establishment of Opic, milling companies did not interfere with the operations of the extension work provided by the department of agriculture and livestock.

“The growers were their own bosses. It changed when Opic took over the extension services,” he said.

Kamale said milling companies now wanted to take over the extension work from Opic.

“Milling companies reckon Opic’s performance in terms of providing extension services to the growers is poor,” he said.

Kamale said the Government had made a mistake by giving away more control to the foreign investors.

“On behalf of the 20,000 silent growers, I am requesting the Government to take control of the industry by establishing a new board to regulate the PNG Oil Palm Industry,” Kamale said.

“The government must support the industry through funding.”

Like this: Like Loading...