Call to start 29-year-old road project

Southern Highlands Culture and Tourism Bureau chairman Ivan Homoko wants work to begin on the long-overdue Porgera-Tari Road to be completed.

He said an agreement was signed in 1988 by the government of then prime minister Sir Rabbie Namaliu, Oil Search, Porgera Joint Venture, Enga premier Ned Laina and a Southern Highlands representative to build the road.

Homoko said 29 years had passed and the road was yet to be completed.

He said that the Porgera-Tari Road would bring economic benefits and boost the tourism industry in the two provinces.

Homoka said he was present when Sir Rabbie signed the

agreement with other parties in 1988, but nothing had been done since.

“I was present when Rabbie Namaliu, as prime minister, signed the MoA. But up until now, nothing is happening,” he said.

