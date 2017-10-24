Call to stop illegal businesses

IT saddens me as a hardworking and ordinary Papua New Guinean to read about foreign businesses operating above the law in The National (Oct 23) as the investigation goes into its fifth day. It is not proper to see foreign businesses:

Operating without proper permits to run businesses;

having a high turnover of local female employers;

employing new employees regularly to avoid paying tax;

paying below the hourly rate;

being suspected of sexually abusing female employers; and,

Having unhygienic and filthy kitchens.

While I do appreciate the investigating team for revealing these, my biggest concern is the effective addressing of the issues outlined by relevant and responsible authorities. We cannot be lenient and tolerate such inhumane, unhygienic, illegal and unethical businesses to ruin our beautiful country.

This needs to be stopped.

Willie Siso, Via email

