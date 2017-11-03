Call for support to boost tourism

Developing tourism in Morobe has been difficult due to lack

of support from appropriate authorities, a Lae Urban councillor says.

Ward Two councillor Carol Yawing said the main drawbacks have been funding and communication among stakeholders.

A three-day tourism awareness workshop that ends today heard that the industry had never been given serious attention over the years.

The Morobe Commerce and Tourism Industry division workshop was facilitated by the Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA).

Workshop participants agreed that the province had huge potential for tourism which could generate revenue if there was more effort put into it.

Apart from attractions like the Black Cat Track and YUS Conservation, activities such as sports, diving and backpacking had the potential to attract both locals and overseas visitors, the workshop was told.

Like this: Like Loading...