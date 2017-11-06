Call to support Central women

There is an urgent need for business training and mentoring of women in Central, says women’s representative in the provincial assembly Aiva Koisen.

Koisen told The National that she would like to see women in Central trained and mentored in business.

“This would enable those at the small to medium enterprise level to develop capacity for managing themselves,” she said.

“The government takes on the responsibility of developing a market for them to expand their businesses. I would want to see the Central government find markets, especially international markets, for local and small-scale commodities.”

Koisen said she knew of people overseas who were willing to help SME development.

“Other possible solutions would be to work closely with some of our commercial banks,” she said.

