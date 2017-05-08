Call for support for graduates

THE National Apprenticeship and Trade Testing Board (NATTB) of Papua New Guinea is challenging stakeholders from the printing industry to support graduates in their professional skills and development.

Speaking on behalf of the director of the NATTB, standard development officer Billy Buori, said during the opening of the a graphic pre-press machine at the Port Moresby Technical College last week that there was no support from the printing, compositing and lithography industries to those who graduated with qualifications in such fields.

“To date, we have 100 qualified printers, compositors and lithographers employed in various organisation around the country, but on record we have only four employed and trained apprentices,” Buori said.

“Over the last 10 years, a

total of only 18 apprentices (13 men and five women) have formally completed their apprenticeship indentures and have acquired formal tradesmen qualifications.

“And we have 17 (13 men and four women) currently registered and undergoing apprenticeship training.

“When you compare this figure to other trades or occupations,

it is a very sad scenario.

“All though the department of printing, compositing, and lithography at Port Moresby Technical College is producing a good number of graduates year in

and out, the industry is not supporting their professional skills and training and development progression.

“The challenge for our stakeholders from the printing, compositing and lithographic industries is to redirect their focus in ensuring that the young people passing out from this training at Pom Tech are provided with an opportunity where they can be registered as apprentices to enhance their training and development.”

He said Pom Tech was the only training provider in the country registered to deliver approved extension courses for apprentices.

“With the new printing and graphic pre-press machine commissioned, we assure and guarantee the industry partners that the training provided here is of high quality.”

