Call for support to host HIV summit

THE Cardinal of PNG Sir John Ribat is appealing to the Government and business houses for financial support towards a HIV summit for church leaders in PNG.Sir John is the chairman of the PNG Christian Leaders Alliance.“The HIV summit for Christian leaders will be a historical national event as it is the first for heads of churches in PNG,” he said.He said the purpose of the HIV summit was to get the heads of churches in PNG to discuss critical issues such as stigma and discrimination, gender-based vio-lence and human rights.He is personally appealing to business houses, charity foundations, state-owned enterprises, Gov-ernment, members of parliament and development partners for financial support to host the summit.“Our budget is K700,000. We will count on your timely financial support within the next four weeks,” he said.All financial donations can be made to the associa-tion by contacting HIV summit team Andrew Hama (73331390), Fredah Taimbari (7181667) or Margaret Sep (70504116).

