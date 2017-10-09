Call to support violence victims

A study has shown that more than 80 per cent of women in Papua New Guinea are victims of violence, according to the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC).

The various forms of violence include sexual (rape, sexual harassment, incest etc), physical, verbal, emotional, psychological, cohesive control, cultural or religious violence.

Research also shows that 67 per cent of PNG women suffer from domestic abuse alone.

In reflecting on domestic violence awareness month (DVAM) this month, the Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee (FSVAC) of the Consultative Implementation and Monitoring Council (CIMC) has appealed to all Papua New Guineans to show their support.

“Domestic violence thrives when we are silent and do not do anything about it,” FSVAC national coordinator Marcia Kalinoe said.

“If we take a stand and work together to educate and create awareness, we can reduce the incidents of domestic violence.”

Kalinoe urged all FSVAC partners throughout the country to help raise awareness on domestic violence and its harmful impacts on families and individuals throughout this month.

This month was internationally recognised as domestic violence awareness month (DVAM)

“Purple is the domestic violence colour,” she said.

“Wear a purple ribbon if you believe and want to advocate against domestic violence or use purple items for office decorations to get messages across to others.”

