Call for more support for women in ITC sector

BUSINESS houses and universities have been urged to support girls in the Information and Communication Technology sector.

Acting chief executive officer of the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (Nicta) Kila Gulo-Vui on Thursday in Lae was at the launching of the Girls in ICT programme, coinciding with the annual International Girls in ICT Day.

“As part of PNG’s contribution to this global initiative, Nicta as the government’s ICT body, has established a scholarship programme to support four female students to take up tertiary level ICT studies each year,” he said.

He said the ICT sector was transforming the world thus more support was needed from partners in supporting girls taking up ICT courses.

“We selected the girls based on their academic performance and we are very confident that the recipient of this scholarship would be successful in the studies,” he said.

The scholarship programme which started last year cost almost K400,000 and covers tuition, boarding and lodging fees, text book and stationery allowances, fortnightly allowances and transport costs.

“This year we supported four females from the Divine Word University and University of Technology,” he said.

“If other partners in ICT could assist, then we might sponsor more females in the future.”

Principal engineer for Nicta Molina Kapal said there were only a few females in the ICT sector and more should be encouraged to join it.

