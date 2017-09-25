Call to take learning seriously

WE are only using 10 per cent of our human potential, so if you say that you have used up all yours, you’re lying.

We are beyond measure.

If some say that they are not good in mathematics, then that is because they have never spent quality time studying mathematics or doing exercises in mathematics.

It will have to begin in their mind.

What is it that you really want? Do you want to be the best or do you want to remain mediocre

Mediocre people only live an average life.

A mediocre student will be happy with a “B” in English, for example.

But that should not be enough.

Let me tell all our students in the country: You can do more than you think you can, and no matter how far you have travelled down the wrong road, you can still stop, turn around come back – bigger and stronger.

Don’t ever give up.

You have the potential.

Remember the saying that the people who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world are actually the ones who do.

As a Papua New Guinean and patriot, I appeal to our students to take their learning seriously as they are our leaders of the future.

Glen Burua

DWU

Madang

