Call to take ownership of clinics

Reports by OGIA MIAMEL

COMMUNITIES in Port Moresby must take ownership of urban clinics situated in their areas and not cause harm to staff or vandalise properties, an official says.

National Capital District health services coordinator Peter Painakali made this call following a hold up and car theft at Badili clinic three weeks ago.

“We had a meeting with the senior executive officers and we had to close the clinic for an indefinite period.

“But seeing that our services were of need to the community we are thinking of opening it (clinic) as soon as possible. So what I’m thinking of doing now is make arrangements with the police, especially the community policing people and then get in touch with them and talk to the community,” Painakali said. Get health officials to visit catchment areas within Badili and we will try to give awareness, make awareness so that people in the community will know the importance of the clinic. The information that we want to bring across is the community must take ownership of this kind of very important services that we are providing.

“We are not operating a business where we make money, so that people can come and rob us and do anything; we are providing a service,” he said.

He said before they re-open the clinic they would do awareness and involve the community and make them understand the importance of their service.

“The community has to know the importance of the services not only for badili but for whole of Port Moresby must know that what kind of service that we provideis for them, and it’s not meant for someone else.”

