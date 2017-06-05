Call to teach children more about environment

IT is important to teach children to look after the environment, a parent says.

Margaret Temai said she brought her teenage son to the World Environment Day celebration at the Port Moresby Nature Park so he could learn more about the environment.

“I feel better bringing my son out to World Environment Day,” Temai said.

“It was so nice. He has many questions because in the areas where he grew up, he hadn’t learnt all these kind of things.

“When I brought him out to the park, I see that my son learns more and he has been asking questions and every stall that we go to he asks questions.

“When he gets his answers, he says ‘thank you mummy’ for bringing him to this kind of place.

“He is very excited.”

Park general manager Michelle McGeorge said a lot of the messages tailored for children to look after the environment were through games, face painting and answering questions to collect prises.

World Environment Day is an international day across the world and it was started by the United Nations basically for people to think about the environment and how important it is for their lives.

McGeorge said: “We can actually make a difference.

“Sometimes you think the problem is so big and overwhelming and what does it matter if I put my rubbish in the bin or what does it matter if I leave that tap running.

“But actually if we each did that collectively as a group we would make a difference.

“We can do that in our little urban jungle just to help the environment.

“So that comes down to reducing water consumption, turning off your light switches or using energy-saving light bulbs.”

Like this: Like Loading...