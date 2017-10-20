Call for teachers to submit written explanations

The Teaching Service Commission has advised teachers who fail to report to work at the start of the school year to submit written explanations why before June each year.

Chairman Baran Sori said this would avoid auto-suspension of teachers from the payroll if they were not found teaching at schools they had been posted to.

“They must resume on the first day of the school year. If they are unable to resume on the first day then they must have a letter from the provincial authorities advising of any transport difficulties, or because of posting issues they have not been appointed on time,” he said.

“Those explanations will allow the process to put them on payroll when they resume later.

“If the teachers keep quiet about it until they go off payroll and they started making noise then who is to blame, the process or the teacher?”

Sori said another reason why teachers were automatically suspended from the payroll was because they transferred to other provinces without following proper procedures.

“Auto-suspension is becoming an issue for the members of the teaching service for a number of reasons,” he said.

“One is in regards to transfers from one province to another province. If a teacher wants to transfer from one province to another he must first get a release to the next province but before going to the next province it is the business of the teacher to secure a teaching position.

“If there is not teaching position then obviously that teacher cannot come on payroll.

“Teachers must first obtain a release letter from a host province to the next province.

“It’s simply because of the pay issue.

“The host province would not want to see teachers being paid on their funded position and teaching elsewhere, that’s illegal.

