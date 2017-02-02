Call to unite in preparation for Somare’s return

A GROUP from East Sepik is urging other members of the Sepik community in Port Moresby to come together and prepare to bring Governor Sir Michael Somare home.

Sepik Council of Chiefs chairman Eric Wangihau said Sir Michael had served the country as the founding Prime Minister and Father of the Nation from 1968 to 2017.

“We are here for the last time to receive the will of mandate our people gave him unreservedly for 49 years since our leaders who were post-World War II heroes, Warrant Officer Thomas Yawiga and Chief Seargent Sir Peter Simogun mobilised the Sepik tribes to remove Frank Martin who was Member (of House of Assembly) from 1964-1968,” Wangihau said.

“We reinforced the will of mandate through the ‘Mirigini Declaration 2010’ during the time Sir Michael as prime minister stood aside for the Leadership Tribunal and later during the political impasse in 2011.

“The renewed will of mandate of the Sepik people through the ‘Mirigini Declaration’ secured the ballot box after the political impasse of 2011. Grand chief returned to Parliament securing a majority vote in the 2012 elections.

“The will of mandate of the people of Sepik since 1967 to 1968, reinforced from time to time by our tribal customs and rituals. As declared by our tribal chiefs, has secured Sir Michael’s mandate as the elected representative of the Sepik people for 49 years to date.

“Today, we make the call to the Sepik people to come together as the countdown begins to receive our paramount chief from service to the nation back to our homeland.”

