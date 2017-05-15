Call to vote for transparency

THE PNG Council of Churches has urged people to elect God-fearing leaders who will be transparent in making their decision.

Church general-secretary Rev Roger Joseph said the future of the nation was in the hands of voters as whatever decision they make today will determine the future of the country.

“Let us look at our future in the way our leaders will manage our resources (land, mineral, marine life, human resources),” he said.

“Let us mandate leaders who will think less of their own interests and think more of the interests of the people they will represent.”

Rev Roger said PNG needed leaders who did not have any history of corruption or criminal activities.

He also thanked Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare for his contribution to the country.

“We want to pay tribute to the pioneer leaders who set the pace for our political journey,” Rev Roger said.

“We hear about the Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare retiring from active politics.

“We want to pay tribute to the way he led our nation to this far.

“He was truly a leader and a father of the nation.

“We wish him well as he retires from active politics.”

“We know by the grace of God that he would continue give his wisdom in guiding the nation.”

