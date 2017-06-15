Call for more women in Parliament

EAST Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare is calling on people to vote more women into Parliament.

He said that women had always played a big role in the development of the country.

“There are so many wonderful women with distinguished records, who have done a lot for PNG over the years and we must not turn a blind eye as some of them are very good leaders,” Sir Michael said.

“We must not allow our cultural beliefs that women get the back seat to cloud our judgement.

“Women like Nahau Rhooney and Dame Carol Kidu have proven themselves worthy decision-makers. Vote in more women.”

Like this: Like Loading...