Calls to centralise ID system

SIR Nagora Bogan has called on the next government and the Electoral Commission to centralise the national identification (NID) system to help prevent some of the problems being experienced in this general election.

Sir Nagora said that a national identification system would also make is easier for people to access government services.

He said, a national identification system would also make it easier to update the electoral roll, a work

that should be done a year earlier to get more people registered and allow them to check their registration.

“With almost eight million people, we have a small population and establishing an NID system will help us in many ways in minimising election corruption, banking, travelling, businesses and others,” Sir Nagora said.

He said that after nine elections and various by-elections there should have been enough lessons learnt for a better general election to be delivered this time.

However, he said “this election is far below expectation” with many problems encountered, like eligible voters not registered and therefore unable to vote, and many more unable to vote because their polling centres had run out of ballot papers.

“Simple neglect of duty and responsibility by polling officials turning up late to start polling then again realising that there is no availability of common roll,” Bogan added.

Butibam village chairman Sherperd Way said that 12 candidates from Ahi who were contesting the Lae Open seat agreed that the situation in the polling venues was chaotic.

“There should be two polling days in Lae due to population influx and magnitude,” he said.

“Even the boasted 10 million ballot papers printed practically never materialised because not enough was supplied to each polling venue for reasons not known.

“The Electoral Commission must explain.”

Way said all those issues culminated ballot papers being burnt at Unitech.

