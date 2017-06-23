Calls for nonviolent polling areas

IF there is violence at any particular polling booth in Lae, that booth will be closed, says Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr.

He said that when reminding candidates that their deadline for campaigning was midnight tonight.

Lae has 55 polling places covering 16 ward council areas.

Wagambie said: “Sign of violence on security assessment will result in the booth being closed.

“Election laws will be strictly abided by and policed.

“One person will vote only once.

“Police will arrest and detain any double voters or imposters.

“Anyone found to be drunk and disorderly at a polling location will be arrested.”

Wagambie urged community leaders to be present at the polling booths to ensure that the right persons go to the booths to vote under their correct names.

“The election is the Electoral Commission’s responsibility, Police will provide security and support to ensure it is conducted peacefully,” Wagambie said.

“I discourage candidates from fuelling their supporters with alcohol. This will only cause disturbance to the community and may cause problems.

“I appeal to all candidates and their supporters to respect each other.”

Wagambie said every person’s rights must be respected and their right to vote for a candidate of their choice must also be respected.

