Camp aims to help youths face trials awith a Christian view

Youth members of the Christian Apostolic Fellowship last Saturday started

a week-long camp in Port Moresby.

The gathering was launched by general superintendent of the CAF church Pastor Mathew Taipus.

A church spokesman said about 500 people were expected to attend the camp.

He said the purpose of the camp was to help young people face the challenges in today’s modern world with a Christian view.

He said it was also about helping them to

become better citizens of the country.

