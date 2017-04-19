Camp focuses on having close relationship with God

THOUSANDS of Lutheran church students from around the country gathered in Morobe last weekend for a three-day Easter camp.

The camp was held at the Gambazung Lutheran Primary School in Gabsongkec village in the Wampar local level government of Huon Gulf district.

Gawas Muitz, president of the Lutheran Church Wampar circuit, said the aim was to encourage young people to be close to God.

He said it was a way of keeping students occupied in something worthwhile and beneficial during the long weekend.

“We have young people coming from all over the country to attend this camp,” Muitz said.

“They came from all the 17 districts of the Lutheran Church in PNG.

“They had Bible studies and lessons conducted by pastors. Guest speakers were Rev Jack Gagara and Rev Sere Muiru.”

The camp was opened by the church’s deputy bishop Rev Lucas Kindabing.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru and his wife Colleen visited the students and presented them with bags of bag and K20,000 in cash.

