Campaign with real policies, candidates told

Incumbent Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko has challenged his rival candidates to campaign with real policies rather than lies for political points scoring.

Tkatchenko spoke at one of his rallies at the Kaugere Basketball Courts on Saturday.

“There are candidates going around telling our people about a road that will run through our coastal communities, Waingela village, Vanagi and Joyce Bay. There is no such road and this is the first that I am hearing,” Tkatchenko said.

“Even Governor (Powes) Parkop does not know of such a road.

There is no such plan to relocate anybody in these villages to make way for such a road. Our traditional landowners along that way know, and that is the truth.”

Tkatchenko reminded those spreading rumours to show leadership and be truthful.

“You cannot want to be a leader of our people and stand for lies. That is not leadership.

“Leadership is coming forward with alternative policies that you believe will work for our people and their livelihoods, to complement and improve their lives. What you want to be talking about is better service delivery, better health services, better education solutions, or better and greater opportunities for our people. “Our record speaks for itself in Moresby South and we will stand by that record.

“Our partnership with the Government and respective ministries, NCDC and Governor Parkop, the Australian and New Zealand governments, the corporate community and individuals has reaped rewards for our people.”

“We have built seven new markets, 96 new classrooms for our schools besides other school infrastructure, connected water to close to 20 communities, educated about 8000 – both young and old through our Moresby South TVET Scholarship Scheme – and upgraded more than 20 main or link roads.”

