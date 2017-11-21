Campaign starts in bid to end violence

By PETER ESILA

THE campaign to end violence against women and children started yesterday.

It will end on Dec 12.

Alison Anis, the senior projects and communications officer from the Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee (FSVAC), made the announcement in Port Moresby.

The session was attended by public servants and non-government organisations.

Anis said the aim was to engage everyone in activism and awareness including civil society, the private sector, government and non government organisations to end violence against women and children.

She encouraged stakeholders to identify and target lead agencies on activities during that period. “Or you could participate by mobilising community members or your staff to host an event,” she said.

The days to be observed are:

Universal Children’s Day on Nov 20;

International Day of the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Nov 25;

International Women’s Human Rights Defenders’ Day on Nov 29;

World AIDS Day on Dec 1;

People Living with Disabilities Day on Dec 3;

International Volunteer Day on Dec 5;

Anti-Corruption Day on Dec 9; and,

International Human Rights Day on Dec 10.

Like this: Like Loading...