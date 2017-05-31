Campaigning quiet in Oro, official says

By HELEN TARAWA

CAMPAIGNING in Northern continues to be quiet but that may change in the next two weeks, says election manager Peter Malaifeope.

He told The National that most of the campaigning activities were going on in villages but it was rather quiet.

“We have seen campaign trends change in the past elections and in the last two weeks (of campaigning) things may change,” Malaifaeope said.

“It has been unusually quiet for this period and we anticipate it to remain that way for the next two weeks but it could change in the final week.”

Malafeope said their preparations were well within schedule and they were now awaiting confirmation on their logistics from the Election Commission office.

Training for the polling officials in the nine local level governments would be conducted from June 16 to 18.

The campaign period ends on June 23.

He said there would be a minimum of three polling days starting on June 24 for the urban areas and maximum of 10 days for the rural areas.

“Polling will end on July 8,” Malafeope said.

Meanwhile, speculation about an election boycott by communities in the Afore LLG was just that, according to information from the area.

Popondetta police reported that communities in Awaru and Kauru tried to stop candidates from going into their villages and were planning on boycotting the elections.

It is understood that the situation was not election-related and that it was resolved.

