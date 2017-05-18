Campaigning on Sundays disrespectful

I wish to make comments on a particular candidate from Abau District in the Central.

From observation, this candidate who goes to church on Saturdays has no respect or regard for Sunday church goers. Bulk of his supporters are senior deacons who go to church on Sundays.

His awareness and campaigns are conducted on Sundays during weekends.

Just last Sunday, around 10am, all the supporters including SDA`s and Sunday worshippers mobilised and headed to Wanigela village to campaign.

Can a supporter of this candidate propose a Saturday to campaign and we’ll see how he responds?

Silent Observer

Like this: Like Loading...