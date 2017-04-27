Campaigns should not use Lord’s name in vain

There were bunch of people throughout the country even

Christian believers and non-Christians have criticised and condemned Prime Minister-ship of Peter O’Neill during his term in the Parliament.

Friends always bear in mind that criticism is the source of succeed in every circle of life.

In the 2012 National Election, there was a widespread of message saying God will choose the leader to lead the nation for the development purpose in one way or the other and all the believers went to the secret place to pray and fast even some went into Parliament House for praying.

Christians, God answered your prayer and gave Peter O’Neill as our Prime Minister and within that short period of time we have seen many changes and improvements throughout the Nation unlike previous terms.

Upon that, in 1 Peter 3: 12, says: “For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and His ears are open unto their prayers; but the face of the Lord is against them that do

evil”.

However, compared to the 2017 National Election, especially in my province (Morobe) and electorate (Nawaeb), I have seen intending candidates campaigning and participating with much evilness and unrighteousness act by using God’s name at their site.

Friends, be careful, Our God is righteous and His Name must not be used in vain.

Finally, I want to assure you people of Papua New Guinea that God has already given you Peter O’Neill as Prime Minister to accomplish and fulfil the end times prophesy so no matter what, I believe PNC would retain form the next Government.

Gilbert Basape

Lae

